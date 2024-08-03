Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 vs. Omaha

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (16-15, 65-39) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-12, 57-47)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 3.82)

FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHTS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series to Omaha Friday night, 1-0 in 10 innings...the game proved to be a defensive battle, and both teams headed to the 10th inning without scoring a run...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ delivered a solid start on the mound, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings...the Red Wings bullpen held Omaha to no earned runs through the final 4.1 innings, highlighted by RHP ADONIS MEDINA'S seventh consecutive scoreless appearance...the Red Wings look to get back on track and win the series tonight, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound in search of his third Triple-A win, against Omaha RHP Dinelson Lamet.

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: The Red Wings fell to Omaha 1-0 in 10 innings last night, their seventh extra-inning game of the season...the game headed to the 10th at 0-0, the first time Rochester has gone into extra innings without a score since 8/31/2023 against Scranton/WB, and the seventh time Rochester has been shut out this season...

Rochester now has a 5-2 record in extra-inning games this season.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ tossed 5.2 shutout innings in last night's contest, and allowed four hits while striking out four and walking one...this is the first time he hasn't allowed an earned run across at least 5.2 innings of work since 5/1 with Double-A Harrisburg (6.0 IP)...

Through the first four games of the series, Red Wings starters have posted a 2.19 ERA (6 ER/24.2 IP), best in the International League.

WINGIN' IT: Rochester's pitching staff has surrendered just nine earned runs through the first four games of their series against Omaha since 7/30, and boast the lowest ERA (2.13, 9 ER/38.0 IP) among all Triple-A teams over that stretch...since the second half began on 6/25, Red Wings pitching has induced the most double plays in the International League (28), logged the third-most holds (15), are tied for the fifth-fewest home runs allowed (33) and post the seventh-best ERA (4.70, 142 ER/272.0 IP).

CHAPARRO NEVER DIES: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO went 1-for-3 with a double yesterday, and added a walk...he has now gone 3-for-7 (.429) through his first two games as a Red Wing and is tied for the Minor League-lead with 125 hits this season, four shy of his career-high set with Scranton/WB in 2023.

MEDINA MAGIC: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in his team-leading seventh consecutive scoreless appearance last night, allowing one hit across 1.1 innings of work...Medina has yet to allow a run in six appearances on Friday's this season, and has allowed a combined three hits in 9.1 innings.

CHERRY GARCIA: RHP RICO GARCIA turned in a hitless appearance of his own last night, striking out two of the three batters he faced to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still tied at zero...he has not allowed a hit in three consecutive appearances since 7/28 against Lehigh Valley...additionally, since 6/1 he has struck out 34 batters and has walked just eight in 21 appearances (23.0 IP) for a K/BB of 4.25, second-best among Red Wings relievers (min. 20.0 IP, LHP JOE LA SORSA - 8.00) and 15th best among bullpen arms in the International League over that stretch...

Garcia is holding left-handed hitters to just a .164 batting average (12-for-73) this season.

International League Stories from August 3, 2024

