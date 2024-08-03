Bats Power WooSox to 10-7 Win over Bisons

WORCESTER, MA -- Behind a 10-run offensive outburst, the Worcester Red Sox (15-17)/(50-57) defeated the Buffalo Bisons (13-19)/(50-56) by a final score of 10-7 in the penultimate matchup of their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

The Bisons scored the first runs of the game in the second inning on Phil Clarke's two-run double to right-center, but the WooSox got both runs back in the bottom of the frame. Mickey Gasper began the inning with a walk and advanced to third on Jamie Westbrook's base knock. With two outs, Eddy Alvarez lined an RBI single to left to bring Worcester within one. Following Chase Meidroth's free pass, Triston Casas grounded an RBI infield single to tie the game at two.

Alex Speas relieved WooSox starter Brad Keller to begin the fourth inning, ending the right-hander's day with a final line of 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. However, Speas lasted just two batters--exiting the game with an apparent injury. Naoyuki Uwasawa stepped in for the 26-year-old and needed just three pitches to induce an inning-ending double play.

Uwasawa remained in the game for the fifth but ran into some traffic on the basepaths. With two outs and men on first and third, Alan Roden drilled a sinking liner to center with Alvarez closing fast. The WooSox outfielder seemed to have made an incredible diving catch, but as he made contact with the ground, the ball popped out of his glove and allowed the go-ahead run to score. As the WooSox came to bat in their half of the fifth, they trailed Buffalo, 3-2.

Entering Saturday, Bisons starter Aaron Sanchez had an 8.32 ERA in 13 starts this season. Despite his struggles, the right-hander kept the WooSox bats relatively quiet through five innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. But when Buffalo dipped into their bullpen to begin the sixth, the Worcester offense woke up.

Sending 13 men to the plate, the WooSox scored seven runs on six hits and three walks. The big inning began with Alvarez's two-run double past the outstretched glove of Roden in right, giving Worcester their first lead of the day. After Meidroth's third walk of the game loaded the bases, Casas smoked a 105 mph two-run double off the wall in left-center--a welcoming sight for WooSox and Red Sox fans. But the scoring did not end there.

With the infield playing in, Vaughn Grissom lined a two-run single to center to add extra insurance, and Enmanuel Valdez followed with an RBI knock to cap the seven-run inning. As the game moved into the seventh, Worcester all of a sudden had a commanding six-run advantage.

Uwasawa continued on the mound for the WooSox in the seventh, but surrendered a run on two hits and did not record an out. Next up out of the WooSox 'pen was Greg Weissert, who was tasked with limiting damage and keeping the Bisons at bay. An RBI groundout added one more run to Buffalo's total, but another inning-ending double play helped the WooSox escape the frame with a 9-5 lead.

In the eighth inning, Will Robertson cut the WooSox lead to three with a solo homer, but Westbrook responded with his own solo shot to keep Worcester up by four. For Westbrook, it was his third hit of the day and ninth long ball of the year--a titanic 441-foot shot over the berm in left-center field.

The fifth WooSox pitcher of the afternoon was Chase Shugart, who entered the game looking to pick up the final three outs. With a flare for the dramatic, Shugart found himself in a bases loaded jam with nobody out, but navigated through the trouble allowing just one run. Ending the inning with a strikeout, Shugart secured the WooSox' 10-7 victory on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Uwasawa (W, 5-3) was awarded the victory while Eric Pardinho (L, 1-1) was handed the loss.

The WooSox and Bisons will wrap-up their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. Buffalo will use the series finale as a bullpen game while Quinn Priester will make his Worcester debut after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

