Matt Kroon Drives in Five as 'Pigs Walked-Off on in 10 Innings by Jumbo Shrimp

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Jacksonville, FL - Despite another mammoth offensive showing from Matt Kroon, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-51, 20-12) fell in 10 innings by a final of 6-5 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (51-55, 16-15) on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Kroon started his wonderous offensive day in the second inning. Buddy Kennedy reached on an error to start the inning before Rodolfo Castro singled. Kroon drove them both in with a double, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.

Jacksonville blasted their way in front, getting a three-run homer from Griffin Conine in the second, his 18th of the year, and a two-run shot from Deyvison De Los Santos in the third, his third for Jacksonville, to make it 5-2.

With two on and one out in the fourth, Kroon came up clutch again, smashing a three-run homer down the rightfield line, his sixth of the season to tie the game at 5-5.

Both pitching staffs settled in after that, as both offenses failed to score all the way into extra innings. Jacksonville finally ended the game in the 10th as Tristan Gray walked it off with an RBI infield single, scoring Troy Johnston from third base.

Adam Oller (3-1) picked up the win for Jacksonville, firing five shutout innings in relief, allowing just a hit and a walk, striking out three.

Tyler McKay (2-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the placed runner to score in the 10th on one hit and one walk, striking out one. McKay worked one-third of an inning and was not charged with an earned run.

The 'Pigs and Jumbo Shrimp wrap their series on Sunday, August 4th. Neither team has announced a starter.

