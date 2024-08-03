Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off IronPigs Saturday Night

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to an infield single from Tristan Gray in the bottom of the 10th, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a walk-off 6-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday in front of 5,488 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the game tied at five, Jacksonville (51-55, 16-15) was able to walk off Lehigh Valley (54-51, 20-12) in the bottom of the 10th. Troy Johnston started as the ghost runner at second and Deyvison De Los Santos was intentionally walked for his fifth time on-base. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third and Gray smacked an infield single to score Johnston from third giving the Jumbo Shrimp a walk-off win 6-5.

The IronPigs opened the scoring in the top of the second. Buddy Kennedy reached on an error and went to third on a base hit from Rodolfo Castro. Matt Kroon drove in both runs with a two-run double, giving Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded quickly in the bottom of the second. De Los Santos started with a single and went to second on a base hit from Gray. Two batters later, Griffin Conine (18) blasted a three-run home run to flip the score 3-2.

Jacksonville increased their lead in the bottom of the third. Javier Sanoja reached on a fielding error and Connor Norby singled. Following a double play that advanced Sanoja to third, De Los Santos (3) walloped a two-run blast, increasing the lead to 5-2.

Lehigh Valley got their bats going in the top of the fourth. Kody Clemens singled and Castro knocked a base hit two batters later. With runners on first and third, Kroon (6) launched a three-run home run, tying the game at five.

Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been canceled due to anticipated inclement weather.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 home game. Fans who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it, and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Following an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp hit the road to take on the Toledo Mud Hens from Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio for a six-game set that begins Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

International League Stories from August 3, 2024

