SWB Game Notes -Aug 3

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Louisville Bats (13-17, 51-53) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-16, 58-47)

Game 106 | Home Game 54 | PNC Field | Saturday, August 3, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Randy Wynne (1-1, 4.04) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-4, 4.20)

YOGO YOYO - Yoendrys Gómez has been up and down with the Yankees this summer. He has made five appearances in the big leagues all in relief, while his 15 outings with the RailRiders have all been starts. Gómez holds a 4.20 earned run average in Triple-A in 55.2 innings of work. The righty has struck out 61 to his 34 walks. With NYY, the Yankees #17 prospect has a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 frames.

EXCITING ESCARRA- JC Escarra smashed his first home run in Triple-A last night totaling his fifth on the season. In a dozen games with the RailRiders, he has hit for a .359 average Escarra has been the starting catcher for the RailRiders since Carlos Narvaez was called up to the big leagues.

LEANING LEFTIES- The RailRiders will throw their first righty in the starting rotation today after four straight lefties. They will also feature lefty Edgar Barclay for the second time on Sunday. The bullpen is full of southpaws as well with four lefty relievers. The team also has six of eleven hitters who can bat from the left side.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 10 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers including Scott Effross and Nick Burdi who recently finished up their rehab assignments. Strong bullpen options include Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio. Recent rookies include Will Warren, Yoendrys Gómez, and Josh Maciejewski. The team also features three position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #14 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza also remains on the big league 40-man.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .291 batting average in 77 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 18 doubles and a dozen home runs while driving in 51 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 25 of his appearances and has 15 games with multi-RBIs. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and a .296 average in June, and .274 in the month of July.

DAYTIME FUN - The RailRiders and the Bats are set to play in their second of three day-contests on the week. SWB took the first one 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon. They will wrap up the series with a Sunday matinee. The RailRiders are 22-15 in games that begin with a first pitch before 5:00PM. The home team will have one more 1:05PM start time on a Saturday in late August versus Rochester.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in his last week of baseball. In seven games, the lefty is hitting .320 with four doubles and three home runs while driving in eight runs. On the season Trammell is batting .243 with 49 hits in 64 games.

