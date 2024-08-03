Big Second Inning Springs Stripers to 8-5 Win Over Nashville (8.3.24)
August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - One night after scoring 11 runs in a dominant victory, the Gwinnett Stripers (16-16) were vaulted by a second inning offensive explosion that saw the club race past an early 2-0 deficit to the Nashville Sounds (17-14) and into a sizeable advantage on the road to an 8-5 triumph on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: A two-run double from Brian Navarreto staked Nashville to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Gwinnett responded with a seven-run home half, featuring a two-run double by Nacho Alvarez Jr. and a two-run triple by Eli White. A two-run home run to right field by Tyler Black made it 7-4 in the third inning, and an RBI single from Owen Miller got the Sounds within two runs in the seventh inning. With the Stripers ahead 7-5, Luke Waddell padded the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Key Contributors: White (1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI), Alvarez Jr. (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Waddell (1-for-3, 2 RBI) each had multi-RBI nights. Huascar Ynoa allowed just one run over 3.2 innings of relief to collect his first win of the season while Parker Dunshee (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) worked a seven-out save (3) to close out the Sounds. For Nashville, Black and Navarreto had the big offensive outings with multi-RBI games.
Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez went 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The Stripers are now 8-3 with a +29-run differential in games broadcast on Peachtree Sports Network this season. Ynoa picked up his first win with Gwinnett since July 31, 2022, vs. Jacksonville.
Next Game (Sunday, August 4): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, 1:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-4, 5.53 ERA) starts for Gwinnett against RHP Carlos Rodriguez (5-7, 5.18 ERA) for Nashville. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field.t 3, 2024
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Redbirds Hang on to One-Run Victory After Rain Delay - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Win 1-0 Thriller in Extras Over Red Wings - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Second Straight Shutout Win Lifts Chasers Over Rochester 2-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Fall to Memphis, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Three-Run Third for Saints Dooms I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Outlast Indians in 10th, 8-7 - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Triumph Over Indians with Thrilling 8-7 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs and Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Finale Canceled - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sunday's Jumbo Shrimp-IronPigs Game Canceled - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk Off IronPigs Saturday Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Varland Continues Dominance, Saints Bounce Back with 5-1 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Big Second Inning Springs Stripers to 8-5 Win Over Nashville (8.3.24) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Lose Both Games of Doubleheader to Clippers on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Roll Past Tides 12-1 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Early Deficit Dooms Sounds in Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Matt Kroon Drives in Five as 'Pigs Walked-Off on in 10 Innings by Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Power WooSox to 10-7 Win over Bisons - Worcester Red Sox
- Big Inning Dooms Bisons in Worcester on Satursday - Buffalo Bisons
- August 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Score Early, Leave Louisville Behind - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall 8-2 in Game Five vs. RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes -Aug 3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 3 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- 10th Inning Run Lifts Omaha over Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Big Second Inning Springs Stripers to 8-5 Win Over Nashville (8.3.24)
- Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville
- Stripers' Offense Held in Check by Suffocating Pitching from Patrick, Sounds in 2-1 Loss
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2025 Home Dates
- Sixth Inning Rally Sends Gwinnett to 6-3 Win Over Nashville