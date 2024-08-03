Big Second Inning Springs Stripers to 8-5 Win Over Nashville (8.3.24)

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - One night after scoring 11 runs in a dominant victory, the Gwinnett Stripers (16-16) were vaulted by a second inning offensive explosion that saw the club race past an early 2-0 deficit to the Nashville Sounds (17-14) and into a sizeable advantage on the road to an 8-5 triumph on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A two-run double from Brian Navarreto staked Nashville to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Gwinnett responded with a seven-run home half, featuring a two-run double by Nacho Alvarez Jr. and a two-run triple by Eli White. A two-run home run to right field by Tyler Black made it 7-4 in the third inning, and an RBI single from Owen Miller got the Sounds within two runs in the seventh inning. With the Stripers ahead 7-5, Luke Waddell padded the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Key Contributors: White (1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI), Alvarez Jr. (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Waddell (1-for-3, 2 RBI) each had multi-RBI nights. Huascar Ynoa allowed just one run over 3.2 innings of relief to collect his first win of the season while Parker Dunshee (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) worked a seven-out save (3) to close out the Sounds. For Nashville, Black and Navarreto had the big offensive outings with multi-RBI games.

Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez went 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The Stripers are now 8-3 with a +29-run differential in games broadcast on Peachtree Sports Network this season. Ynoa picked up his first win with Gwinnett since July 31, 2022, vs. Jacksonville.

Next Game (Sunday, August 4): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, 1:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-4, 5.53 ERA) starts for Gwinnett against RHP Carlos Rodriguez (5-7, 5.18 ERA) for Nashville. It's COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field.t 3, 2024

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.