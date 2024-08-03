10th Inning Run Lifts Omaha over Rochester

August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series to Omaha Friday night, 1-0. The game proved to be a defensive battle, with nine scoreless innings for both teams. RHP Andrew Alvarez delivered a solid start, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings. The Red Wings bullpen held Omaha to no earned runs through all 10 innings, highlighted by RHP Adonis Medina's seventh consecutive scoreless appearance.

After a scoreless first nine innings, Omaha scored a run in the 10th inning. Due to extra-inning rules, CF Drew Waters started the inning at second base as a ghost runner, and a 2B Nick Loftin ground out moved Waters to third. RF Tyler Gentry then reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Waters for the first run of the game. The Storm Chasers took a 1-0 lead into the home half of the 10th.

The Wings needed a run in the home half of the 10th to stay in the game but were unable to deliver, giving Omaha the 1-0 victory.

LHP Andrew Alvarez made his eighth start for Rochester Friday night. The Cal Poly product threw 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed four hits while walking one and striking out four. The Red Wings then looked to RHP Adonis Medina out of the bullpen. Medina pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and allowed one hit. RHP Orlando Ribalta got the ball next, going 1.0 IP with one strikeout. Next, RHP Rico Garcia came in to pitch in relief and delivered 1.0 IP with three strikeouts. RHP Luis Reyes was tasked with throwing the tenth inning and pitched 1.0 IP with one hit and one run.

On Friday night, the Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to LHP Andrew Alvarez. The southpaw pitched 5.2 IP, allowing no earned runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. This is the first time he hasn't allowed an earned run across at least 5.2 innings of work since 5/1 with Double-A Harrisburg (6.0 IP). Through the first four games of the series, Red Wings starters have posted a 2.19 ERA (6 ER/24.2 IP), second-best in the International League.

Rochester and Omaha are back at it Saturday night for the fifth of their six-game set. The Red Wings will look to win the series, giving the ball to RHP Brad Lord against Omaha RHP Dinelson Lamet. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

