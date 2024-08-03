Bulls Fall to Memphis, 3-2
August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Memphis Redbirds scored twice in the eighth to snap a 1-1 tie in defeating the Durham Bulls 3-2 at the DBAP before 8,102 fans on Saturday night.
The game began 85 minutes late due to rain, but when it did, the two starters - Durham's Ian Seymour and Memphis' Gordon Graceffo - took the spotlight. Seymour matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, only permitting a solo home run. Graceffo needed just 69 pitches to cruise through six innings of shutout baseball.
Durham (14-18) tied the game in the seventh on a RBI-double from Logan Driscoll, scoring Jake Mangum from first base. The Redbirds (14-18) scored twice in the eighth against Drew Rasmussen (L, 2-2) for a 3-1 lead. Austin Shenton hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Bulls then put runners at first and third with one out before Driscoll grounded into a double play to close the inning.
Ryan Loutos (S, 12) saved his 12th game for the Redbirds with a perfect ninth inning.
Durham's 12-game homestand concludes on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Mason Montgomery (0-6, 6.81) scheduled to oppose Ian Bedell (2-2, 5.08).
