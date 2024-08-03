Sunday's Jumbo Shrimp-IronPigs Game Canceled
August 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been canceled due to anticipated inclement weather.
Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 home game. Fans who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it, and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Following a week-long road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens, the Jumbo Shrimp return to 121 Financial Ballpark to begin a six-game series on Tuesday, August 13 against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
