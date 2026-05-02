MLS Inter Miami CF

Big Day on FOX

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


TRIPLE THE GAMES, TRIPLE THE FUN

We've got an @mls triple header this Saturday with @SportingKC vs @SoundersFC and @realsaltlake vs @TimbersFC on FOX followed by @intermiamicf vs ¬â¹@OrlandoCitySC on FS1

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central