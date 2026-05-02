Big Day on FOX

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







TRIPLE THE GAMES, TRIPLE THE FUN

We've got an @mls triple header this Saturday with @SportingKC vs @SoundersFC and @realsaltlake vs @TimbersFC on FOX followed by @intermiamicf vs ¬â¹@OrlandoCitySC on FS1







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.