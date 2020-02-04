Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Battle of Ontario returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight as the Marlies and Senators get set to square off for the sixth time this season.

This marks the halfway point of the 12-game regular season series between these North Division rivals, and the Marlies hold a slight edge having won three of the previous five meetings against Belleville. The Marlies will have a tough road ahead as they battle the division-leading Senators four times this month. The Senators have really picked up steam and continue to be one of the top teams in the league, sitting in second place with 62-points. They've won eight of their previous 10 contests, and come into tonight's game riding a four-game winning streak.

Consistency has been the biggest concern for the Marlies, who will be looking to string together some points down this stretch of must-win games. The Marlies currently find themselves out of playoff contention, sitting one point behind the fourth place Laval Rocket. "We know it's going to be a test, it's going to be a battle for the rest of the year," said Marlies forward Adam Brooks following today's morning skate. "We have a really tough division this year and this is one of the teams we're currently chasing, so the things that they've been able to do in putting together wins and stringing together a lot of victories is something we're trying to do here right now," added Brooks. "Obviously it starts tonight and playing these guys a lot coming up here, these are big games."

Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on Leafs Nation Network and in the Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

22-18-3-2 Overall Record 29-14-3-1

3-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-3-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 4-0-0-0

150 Goals For 174

148 Goals Against 143

21.7% Power Play Percentage 19.1%

76.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.4%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Norris (24)

P. Aberg (35) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (46)

K. Kaskisuo (12) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (12)

