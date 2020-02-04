Bears Weekly: February Arrives with Three in Three Ahead

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have kept pace at the top of the Atlantic Division, holding a record of 28-15-2-3 through 48 games, good for 61 points. The Chocolate and White finished January with a 10-4-0-0 record. The club will play three games in three days this upcoming weekend, visiting rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, hosting Springfield on Saturday, and skating in Allentown at the PPL Center versus Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Last Friday, the Bears returned from the American Hockey League's All-Star break with a strong effort in a 4-1 win over struggling Bridgeport. Hershey triumphed over the last place Sound Tigers thanks to a solid second period. The Chocolate and White scored three times in the middle frame, and Shane Gersich completed a hat-trick with an empty net goal in the third period.

The Bears opened the month of February with a great crowd of 10,363 at Giant Center, but the club fell to Lehigh Valley, 3-0, last Saturday. Goalie J.F. Berbue stopped all 18 Hershey shots for Lehigh Valley, and longtime NHL forward Chris Stewart scored the winning goal for the visiting Phantoms.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Tickets to all home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

-Friday, Feb. 7 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.

-Saturday, Feb. 8 vs Springfield, 7 p.m.

Capital BlueCross Baseball Cap Night (First 5,000 fans), Scout Night

-Sunday, Feb. 9 at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Feb. 5: 10:30 a.m., Hersheypark Arena

Thursday, Feb. 6: 10:30 a.m., Klick Lewis Arena

Friday, Feb. 7: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Hersheypark Arena

Saturday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m, Morning Skate, Hersheypark Arena

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

PERFECT 10: With last Friday's win, the Bears accomplished a feat never before achieved in the franchise's 82-year history. The win at Bridgeport helped the Chocolate and White win 10 or more games in consecutive months for the first time in club history. Hershey went 10-4-0-0 in January after a 10-1-0-0 month of December. Hershey came close to reaching consecutive 10+ winning months in 2009-10, after posting 13 wins in January, nine victories in February and 11 wins in March.

THROUGH TWO-THIRDS: With 48 games played, Hershey is nearly two-thirds of the way through the 2019-20 campaign. With a record of 28-15-2-3, the Bears sit at 61 points, a mark tied for 1st in the Atlantic Division. The last time Hershey had a better record through 48 games came during the 2014-15 campaign. The Chocolate and White were 28-13-5-2 that year through 49 contests, good for sole possession of 1st in the East Division with 63 points. Through 48 games last season, Hershey was 23-20-0-3, sitting in 5th place in the Atlantic with 53 points.

GERSICH GOAL PARADE: Last Friday, Hershey forward Shane Gersich earned the first multi-goal contest of his professional career, notching a hat-trick at Bridgeport. Gersich now has nine goals in 40 games this season, surpassing the eight goals he tallied in 66 games in his rookie season with the Bears. He is the first Bear to earn a hat-trick since Devante Smith-Pelly tallied three times in Hershey's 5-3 win at Hartford on Mar. 10, 2019. For his strong play, Gersich was named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week.

CLARK THE SPARK: Forward Kody Clark tallied the first multi-point game of his pro career last Friday, adding a goal and two assists. With that, Clark became the 20th different Bear this season to strike for a multi-point game. Clark has collected seven points (three goals, four assists) in the first 22 games of his professional career. The winger was selected by the Capitals in the 2nd round, 47th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

BEARS BITES: The Capitals recalled defenseman Martin Fehervary from Hershey on Tuesday as well as goaltender Vitek Vanecek...Hershey announced last week that defenseman Connor Hobbs underwent a successful surgical procedure on his right shoulder and is out indefinitely...Prior to being out shot 30-18 in last Saturday's loss, Hershey had out shot its opponents in six straight games... Hershey's penalty kill is the best in the league on the road at 88%.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.