Griffins Assign MacLeod, Release Poulin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday assigned center Gregor MacLeod to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and released goaltender Kevin Poulin from his professional tryout.

Skating in his rookie season, MacLeod, 21, has contributed six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes in 22 games for the Griffins. A 6-foot, 175-pound center, he picked up his first pro point on an assist on Oct. 23 vs. Milwaukee and netted his first goal on Oct. 26 vs. Texas.

A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, MacLeod spent the previous three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Charlottetown Islanders (2016-18), Quebec Remparts (2017-18) and Drummondville Voltigeurs (2018-19), tallying 160 points (60-100-160), a plus-63 rating and 113 PIM in 169 games. During the 2018-19 campaign in Drummondville, he was teammates with Joe Veleno and posted career highs in points (84), goals (35), assists (49) and games (60).

Signed to a professional tryout on Dec. 25, Poulin, 29, compiled a 0-1-2 record, a 2.22 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage in three games for the Griffins while making his first AHL appearance since the 2015-16 campaign.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder, Poulin has totaled an 83-82-22 record, a 2.82 GAA, a 0.912 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 188 career AHL appearances between Bridgeport (2010-15), Stockton (2015-16) and Grand Rapids.

Drafted in the fifth round, 126th overall, of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders, the 29-year-old logged 50 games for the Islanders from 2010-15, posting a 18-25-3 record, a 3.07 GAA and a 0.899 save percentage.

The Griffins (20-21-2-4) are on the road to play Milwaukee on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

