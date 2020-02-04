Penguins Recall Christopher Brown from Wheeling
February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Christopher Brown has been recalled from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Brown posted eight goals and 11 points in his last 14 ECHL games with Wheeling. The Michigan-born forward is up to 19 points (11G-8A) on the season, his first as a pro. In four games with the Penguins this season, Brown in scoreless.
Brown signed an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on July 3, 2019. Prior to that, he played three games for the Penguins on an amateur tryout agreement at the end of the 2018-19 season. Brown snagged one point, an assist, in that time.
The 23-year-old forward was drafted in the 6th round (151st overall) by the Buffalo Sabres. He then went on to play four years of college hockey for Boston College. In his time with the Eagles, he played in 151 games, scoring 27 goals and tallying 72 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 5, against the Binghamton Devils. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
