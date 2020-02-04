Season Tickets for 2020-21 on Sale Now with "Lucky 7's" Promotion

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign are now on sale and new season ticket holders can take advantage of the IceHogs' "Lucky 7's" promotion.

Ticket plans for next season are affordable and customizable. Fans can choose between a full-season ticket package of 38 home games or a customizable 20-game package. With the "Lucky 7's," new full-season ticket holders will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs' final seven regular season home games of 2019-20, while new 20-game holders will receive the final three regular season home games of 2019-20 for free.

The IceHogs are also offering a flexible monthly-payment plan for all full-season and 20-game pack ticket holders. A minimum deposit of just $50 per seat is required to reserve a full-season or 20-game pack for 2020-21.

The 2020-21 campaign will mark the 22nd season of professional hockey in Rockford and 14th as the top affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. To date, 119 skaters have graduated to the NHL after playing with Rockford, including 89 players with the Blackhawks. In addition, former IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank now serve behind the bench for Chicago.

The benefits and value of being an IceHogs season ticket holder have never been better. Along with enjoying all the action from your reserved seat for every IceHogs regular season home game, and receiving significant savings over single-game ticket prices, the following benefits are also available for full-season and 20-game plan ticket holders:

Free parking

Season Ticket Holder entrance and early doors (one hour and 15 minutes prior to puck drop)

Exclusive meet and greet parties with IceHogs players, coaches and staff, along with access to other private Season Ticket Holder events

Significant savings on Box Office prices

Discount at IceHogs Official Team Store (Oink Outfitters)

Flexible payment options

Referral Rewards: Refer a friend and start earning towards merchandise at the arena

Buddy Passes to bring a friend to the IceHogs game

Playoff games included free (games dependent on ticket plan purchased)

Pre-sale for Blackhawks and IceHogs fan bus road trips

For more information on IceHogs ticket packages, including pricing, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Further information is also available online through icehogs.com, by emailing ticketservices@icehogs.com or by texting "SEASON" to Ryan Woodrow at (815) 847-6383.

Fans are also invited to swing by the BMO Harris Bank Center to view available seats for season tickets in-person. To schedule a visit, call (815) 986-6465.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas Stars | 7 p.m.

With the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can be purchased HERE for just $15. Additionally, fans attending the game on Tuesday can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer, with tacos going for only $2 and select craft beer options available for just $5.

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs are hosting Blackhawks Night on Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The evening will feature special Blackhawks Winter Classic-inspired jerseys worn by the IceHogs as well as appearances by Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or at any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 6 p.m.

Saturday is Sock Monkey Madness Night presented by Midway Village Museum. As a part of the evening, sock monkey bobbleheads will be given away to the first 1,500 fans in the arena.

