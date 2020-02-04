Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Peter Abbandonato from Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Peter Abbandonato from the Orlando Solar Bears, general manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed defenseman Logan Roe to a professional tryout contract.

Abbandonato, 21, has recorded two goals and three assists in 14 games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 15 games with the Solar Bears earning three goals and 10 assists. He appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL last season posting 29 goals and 82 assists. His 111 total points earned him the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most in the league, while his 82 helpers, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 playoff games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.

The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career QMJHL games, all with Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g, 185a) from 2015 to 2019, finishing third in franchise history. Abbandonato was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on June 24.

Roe, 28, has appeared in 45 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL this season tallying 38 points (12g, 26a) to go along with a plus-36 rating. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman has skated in 292 career ECHL games, all with Florida, recording 127 points (28g, 99a). He has also played in four career AHL contests with the Manitoba Moose and Springfield Falcons.

