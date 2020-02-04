Sens Collect Two Points in Toronto

The Belleville Senators extended its lead atop the North Division to six points after a 3-1 win in Toronto Tuesday night.

Belleville's Joey Daccord 25 made saves as Rudolfs Balcers (2) and Jordan Szwarz had goals. Toronto's Joseph Woll turned away 23 shots while Egor Korshkov scored the lone Marlies goal.

Toronto opened the scoring 5:28 in through Korshkov as down the right wing he skipped past a Sens defender before pulling Daccord out of position and then tucking the puck in from the goal line for his 11th of the year.

The Sens found its equalizer 2:04 later through Balcers' 12th of the season as his one-timer off of Vitaly Abramov's cross-ice feed made it a 1-1 game. Daccord kept the scores level after 20 as he stuffed Nic Baptiste on a penalty shot after Sens d-man Jordan Murray had hauled down the Marlies forward.

Logan Brown was given a five-minute major and game misconduct 4:09 into the second for cross-checking Korshkov from behind and the lethal Senators penalty kill went to work later in the period as with Murray serving a double minor, Szwarz broke in on an odd-man rush and chose to shoot, beating Holl up high, at 9:25 for his 12th goal of the season and a 2-1 Belleville lead.

Balcers' second of the night pushed the Sens lead to 3-1 with 23 seconds left in the second as he converted back door on Josh Norris' pass on the power play.

Szwarz helped preserve the lead as he swatted the puck off the goal line in the third period to stop Pontus Aberg's effort from going in while Abramov was stopped on a partial breakaway on the Sens' best chance of the period.

Sens defenceman Jack Dougherty tallied his 50th career point with an assist on Szwarz's goal.

Belleville returns home Friday night when they host Toronto. A limited number of tickets are available.

