Aaron Ness Recalled to Coyotes

February 4, 2020





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Aaron Ness from the Tucson Roadrunners, the team's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Ness has recorded one assist in 18 games with the Coyotes this season. He has also collected 2-5-7 with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the Roadrunners.

The 29-year-old native of Roseau, MN has totaled 1-6-7 and 22 PIM in 65 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Washington Capitals and N.Y. Islanders.

Ness was originally drafted by the Islanders in the second round (40th overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.

In addition, defenseman Jalen Smereck has rejoined the Roadrunners from the organization's ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush. Smereck has played in 19 games this year with Tucson and tallied three assists. He has three goals and eleven assists for 14 points in 17 games with the Rush. He was a 2019 ECHL All-Star.

