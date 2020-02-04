Condors Host Another Big Crowd Tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m. with another large crowd expected. Last Friday, the team welcomed 8,524 fans, the largest Friday crowd in team history. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game presented by The Groove 99.3 FM.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Shrimp boil

Shrimp / New Potatoes

Sausage

Corn on the Cob

French Bread

Cilantro Rice

Banana Pudding

TAP ROOM

Chicken Bahn Mi Sandwich

Asian Coleslaw

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes | Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: C Brad Malone and G Stuart Skinner

WEDNESDAY

The Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners. It is the fourth of eight meetings on the season. Bakersfield is 2-1-0 in the season series and 7-3-1 in its last 11 games against Tucson. Last year, the Condors went 5-2-1-0 against the Roadrunners and had points in the final six games of the season series (5-0-1).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield dropped a 4-1 decision in Stockton on Saturday. LW Joe Gambardella scored for the second straight game. G Shane Starrett made his first start since Jan. 18 and stopped 33 shots.

The Roadrunners picked up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss at home to Colorado. G Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 of 32. LW Michael Bunting scored his seventh of the season and led the team with six shots on goal.

CONDORS IN THE NHL

The Edmonton Oilers roster currently features eight players who have spent time in Bakersfield this season. Those eight players have combined for 142 games played this season. Notably, recent call-up RW Kailer Yamamoto has 10 points (5g-5a) in 11 games and is second on the team with a +11 rating. Edmonton is currently just two points out of first place in the Pacific Division.

BOUCHARD STREAKING

D Evan Bouchard has assists in each of his last five games. Since Jan. 1, the rookie D-man has 12 points (3g-9a) in his last 14 games and is +2. He is tied for second among d-men in scoring over that span and overall is t-9th among rookies in scoring on the season.

WHAT'S LEFT?

Bakersfield has 24 games, including Wednesday, remaining in the regular season. Five left are against Tucson and San Jose, three against the other four teams in the division, and two out of the division at Grand Rapids. The Condors begin the night six points out of a playoff spot with one game in hand over Ontario.

CONDORS NOTES

C Markus Granlund has five points (1g-4a) in his last three games. He has 12 points (5g-7a) in 12 games and 80 points in 96 career AHL games... D Jake Kulevich leads the team with +11. He has been even or better in 16 of his last 18 games... RW Josh Currie has 98 career AHL goals over five seasons. His next goal would reach the 20-goal plateau for the fourth consecutive season.

ROADRUNNERS NOTES

C Barrett Hayton was assigned to the Roadrunners on conditioning. The 19-year old was drafted 5th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has four points (1g-3a) in 14 games with Arizona this season. He has represented Canada at each of the last two World Junior Championships and was a teammate of Condors d-man Evan Bouchard at last year's... Tucson is the least penalized team in the division.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.