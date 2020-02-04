Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Point Streak Reaches Seven Games

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Penguins (23-16-3-5) have three home games this week, including Military Appreciation Night

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton exited the All-Star break and returned to home ice firing on all cylinders. Jake Lucchini and Jan Drozg scored 46 seconds apart in the first period to give the Penguins an early lead. Lucchini struck again in the second, and Sam Lafferty put the icing on the cake early in the third.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Bridgeport 3 (SO)

The Penguins extended their point streak to seven games, but fell in a seven-round shootout. Joseph Blandisi electrified the crowd with a highlight-reel, between-the-legs goal in the opening frame. Lucchini scored again for the Pens, as well. Emil Larmi turned aside 28 shots in regulation and overtime, and he added an additional three stops in the shootout.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton

Binghamton has turned its season around, winning 12 of its last 15 games played. However, the Devils have historically struggled at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins are undefeated all-time, 6-0-0-0, against the Devils at home.

Friday, Jan. 7 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Hershey owns a narrow edge in these two rivals' neck-and-neck season series with a 4-2-0-1 record. Three of their previous seven head-to-head meetings this season have gone past regulation. In fact, the Penguins and Bears are tied for the most amount of overtime games (14) in the league this season.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley will face-off for the ninth time this season. The Penguins have not lost to the Phantoms at home yet this season (4-0-0-0) and have out-scored their in-state rival, 16-6, on home ice.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has points in nine of its last 10 games (6-1-0-3).

- The Penguins have played in nine shootouts this season, most in the AHL.

- Casey DeSmith is tied for the most shootout wins in the league (4) with Binghamton's Gilles Senn.

- Six of Jake Lucchini's 13 career goals have come against Lehigh Valley.

- David Warsofsky has 10 points (4G-6A) in his last nine games.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill over its last six games is at 88.9 percent.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 46 25 11 4 5 61 .663

2. Hershey 48 28 15 2 3 61 .635

3. Providence 48 26 17 2 3 57 .594

4. PENGUINS 47 23 16 3 5 54 .574

5. Springfield 48 26 20 2 0 54 .563

6. Charlotte 45 25 17 3 0 53 .589

7. Lehigh Valley 47 19 22 1 5 44 .467

8. Bridgeport 47 16 26 4 1 37 .394

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino^ 37 14 19 33

Sam Miletic 46 8 20 28

David Warsofsky 36 7 21 28

Adam Johnson 32 7 19 26

Anthony Angello^ 45 16 9 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 13 6-3-2 1.76 .932 1

Casey DeSmith 31 15-11-2 2.88 .905 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 5 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 7 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 8 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Jan. 30 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT

Thu, Jan. 30 (LW) Andrew Agozzino Recalled by PIT

Fri, Jan. 31 (RW) Brandon Hawkins Recalled from WHL

Sat, Feb. 1 (C) Sam Lafferty Recalled by PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.