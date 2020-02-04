Brandon Bollig Added to Blackhawks Night on Friday

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that Brandon Bollig, Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013, will appear at Blackhawks Night this Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. As part of the night, the IceHogs will don special-edition Blackhawks Night uniforms; plus, Jim Cornelison will sing the national anthem and there will be appearances by Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew.

Bollig, who spent five seasons in the Blackhawks organization, suited up in 125 games for Chicago from 2011-2014, scoring seven goals, dishing seven assists, amassing 201 PIMs and capturing a Stanley Cup in 2013. He also played in 146 contests for the IceHogs from 2009-2013, notching 24 points (13g, 11a) and 442 PIMs.

The St. Charles, Missouri native will kick off the evening by performing the ceremonial puck drop and will be available for autographs and photos with fans throughout the game. Wrist bands will be handed out as fans enter the arena on Friday and only those with wrist bands will be permitted to receive an autograph. Also, fans can visit FanZone to enter to win a special Brandon Bollig Blackhawks Night jersey during the matchup against the San Antonio Rampage.

Additionally, the IceHogs announced that 20 game-worn or game-issued Blackhawks Night jerseys will be available via DASH and eBay auctions.

The special-edition Blackhawks Night jerseys and socks were created to pay homage to the uniforms worn by the Blackhawks in the 2019 Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2019. The sweaters are black with horizontal white stripes accenting the shoulders, armbands and midriff. A black-and-white Hammy logo graces the front of the jersey with the words "ICEHOGS" and "ROCKFORD" forming a circle around it.

Fans will have several different opportunities to bid on this year's game-worn or game-issued Blackhawks Night jerseys:

Dylan Sikura and Chad Krys' jerseys will be raffled off during the contest on Feb. 7. Fans can purchase one raffle ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20.

Collin Delia, Lucas Carlsson and Ben Youds' jerseys will be auctioned off on the IceHogs' eBay page beginning Sunday, Feb. 9, and ending Friday, Feb. 14.

Fifteen jerseys will be made available on the IceHogs app through DASH, an online auction platform. Auctions will go live on Thursday, Feb. 6, and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 9. The IceHogs will announce the available jerseys and exact timing of the auctions closer to the game date.

Oink Outfitters will also feature exclusive Blackhawks Night merchandise, including sublimated replica jerseys, shirts and pucks. Fans, however, can pre-purchase the shirts and pucks through Thursday at 7 p.m. or while supplies last using the IceHogs mobile app's DASH platform. There is a limited amount of merchandise available and fans can pick up the items on Friday. The IceHogs app can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For additional information, including in-person payment options at the BMO Harris Bank Center, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas Stars | 7 p.m.

With the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can be purchased HERE for just $15. Additionally, fans attending the game on Tuesday can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer, with tacos going for only $2 and select craft beer options available for just $5.

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs are hosting Blackhawks Night on Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The evening will feature special Blackhawks Winter Classic-inspired jerseys worn by the IceHogs as well as appearances by Jim Cornelison, Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or at any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 6 p.m.

Saturday is Sock Monkey Madness Night presented by Midway Village Museum. As a part of the evening, sock monkey bobbleheads will be given away to the first 1,500 fans in the arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.