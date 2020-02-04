Crunch Weekly

LAST WEEK

Fri., Jan. 31 - Crunch at Rochester - L, 4-2

Sat., Feb. 1 - Crunch vs. Providence - L, 6-2

THIS WEEK

Wed., Feb. 5 - Crunch at Bridgeport - 10:30 a.m.

Fri., Feb. 7 - Crunch at Rochester - 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 - Crunch at Utica - 7 p.m.

CRUNCH SKID HITS FIVE OUT OF BREAK

The Crunch returned to action following the AHL All-Star Break, but lost a pair of games in regulation to see their winless spell move to five games (0-3-1-1).

In the first game out of the break, the Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, at Blue Cross Arena Friday night. Through the first six games of the season series, it was the first one decided by more than one goal. The next night, the Crunch returned home, where they lost to the Providence Bruins, 6-2. It was a one-goal game late in the third period before the Bruins pulled away with three straight goals.

The Crunch hope for success in Week 18 as they begin a four-game road trip.

TOP PERFORMERS

Taylor Raddysh continued his consistent scoring in 2020 with a pair of goals in Week 17. The second-year pro cashed in twice-good for his second career multi-goal outing (Dec. 7 vs. Bridgeport)-during Saturday's loss to Providence. Both goals tied the game for the Crunch, although Syracuse never pulled ahead.

Raddysh has points in 10 of 14 games in 2020 and he leads the Crunch in points (14) and goals (8) over the 14 games. He has 26 points (13g, 13a) in 47 games this season after producing 46 (18g, 28a) in 70 games as a rookie last season.

The 21-year-old takes aim at Bridgeport Wednesday morning; he has five points (2g, 3a) in three games against the Sound Tigers. Mix in his three points in two outings against the Hartford Wolf Pack and that gives Raddysh eight points (3g, 5a) in five games against the two Connecticut teams.

***

Daniel Walcott also had two tallies for the Crunch last week. His two goals came in Friday's loss to the Rochester Americans. He tied the game at one in the first period with his first career shorthanded goal. In the second period, Walcott deflected in a power-play goal to notch his first career multi-goal performance.

The two goals give Walcott a new career-high six markers in 2019-20; he surpasses the five goals he scored over 62 games in 2017-18. In 40 games this season, the Quebec native has 13 points (6g, 7a), three shy of the career-high 16 he recorded in 2017-18. He continues to lead the Crunch with three game-winning goals this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Week 18 is one of the final two weeks this season that does not feature at least one Crunch home game; the final time is the first weekend of March, when Syracuse visits Toronto. This week kicks off a four-game road trip, the Crunch's third of four this season.

Starting with a loss in Bridgeport Dec. 18, the Crunch have just one road win (1-6-1-1) in their past nine road games. At 8-12-2-1 away from Upstate Medical University Arena, the Crunch are in jeopardy of posting their first below .500 road record since 2013-14. They have a -15 goal differential on the road this seasons versus an even mark at home.

UPCOMING: BRIDGEPORT, ROCHESTER, UTICA

The Crunch are on the road for three games in Week 18.

Syracuse begins the week with a midweek morning game Wednesday in Bridgeport. It's the fourth and final match of the season series with the Sound Tigers; the Crunch won the first two on home ice, but Bridgeport responded with a home win in mid-December. The Sound Tigers (16-26-4-1) occupy the bottom spot in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

The Crunch are back in Rochester for the second straight Friday, marking the third week in a row the two teams pair off; they will duel in Syracuse next week to cap off a four-week run of matches. The Amerks won their second straight against the Crunch and took two games last week to push their winning streak to five games, remaining four points out of first in the division. The Amerks have claimed five wins in six matches with the Crunch; four of those wins have been one-goal margins and two have gone to overtime.

Syracuse and Utica end the week Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, marking the sixth head-to-head match this season. After their win over the Comets Jan. 20, the Crunch now trail the Galaxy Cup Series 3-2 as the rivalry series reaches the midway point Saturday night.

WEEK 17 RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 31 | Game 46 at Rochester | L, 4-2

Syracuse 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 13-10-10-33 PP: 1/5

Rochester 2 2 0 - 4 Shots: 9-10-8-27 PP: 1/5

1st Period-Walcott 5 (Unassisted), 5:23 (SH). 2nd Period-Walcott 6 (Sieloff, Joseph), 15:20 (PP). . . . Wedgewood 8-5-1 (27 shots-23 saves). A-6,021

Saturday, Feb. 1 | Game 47 vs. Providence | L, 6-2

Providence 1 2 3 - 6 Shots: 11-9-10-30 PP: 2/4

Syracuse 0 2 0 - 2 Shots: 21-11-7-39 PP: 0/4

2nd Period-Raddysh 12 (Gaunce, Valleau), 6:10. Raddysh 13 (Martel, Katchouk), 13:42. . . . Wedgewood 8-6-1 (29 shots-24 saves). A-5,798

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 21.1% (43-for-204) 7th (6th)

Penalty Kill 81.9% (167-for-204) 16th (T-11th)

Goals For 3.32 GFA (156) 7th (5th)

Goals Against 3.64 GAA (161) 31st (T-30th)

Shots For 29.60 SF/G (1391) 19th (21st)

Shots Against 28.83 SA/G (1355) T-9th (10th)

Penalty Minutes 13.70 PIM/G (644) 8th (9th)

Category Leader

Points 40 Barré-Boulet

Goals 18 Barré-Boulet

Assists 24 Gaunce

PIM 72 Walcott

Plus/Minus +9 Gaunce, Witkowski

Wins 8 Wedgewood

GAA 3.13 Wedgewood

Save % .886 Wedgewood, Martin

