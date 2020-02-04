Phantoms Power Play
February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Phantoms and meLVin filmed one of our Bully Busters Unite programs at PBS-39 Studios last week and they will be airing the program in the near future to help spread some helpful tips for dealing with situations of bullying across the entire Lehigh Valley.
Phantoms On The Ice:
Last Week:
Friday, January 31, 2020 -
LV Phantoms 1, WBS Penguins 4
Lehigh Valley continued the struggles on the road with a 4-1 loss in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. Andy Andreoff scored the only goal for Lehigh Valley and Felix Sandstrom made his first AHL appearance of the season in relief for Berube making 7 saves on 7 shots.
Saturday, February 1, 2020 -
LV Phantoms 3, Hershey Bears 0
The Phantoms finished with weekend with a big road victory in Hershey as J-F Berube earned his third shutout of the season with 18 saves. Chris Stewart scored his first goal with Lehigh Valley and David Kase and Mikhail Vorobyev also recorded tallies. Maksim Sushko has two assists for his fourth multi-point game this year.
Next Week:
Friday, February 7, 2020
vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - PPL Center
The Phantoms will be back at home Friday night as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds for the final time this season. Lehigh Valley has yet to pick up a win against the Thunderbirds but earned a point in the first meeting at PPL Center before falling in a shootout on October 19. Morgan Frost scored his first professional goal for the Phantoms in the contest.
Saturday, February 8, 2020
vs. WBS Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena
Lehigh Valley make the trip up the turnpike to Wilkes-Barre again to take on the Penguins for the ninth of 12 meetings. The Phantoms have gone 3-4-1 against the Penguins who currently hold the fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 54 points.
Sunday, February 9, 2020
vs. Hershey Bears - PPL Center
Lehigh Valley and Hershey will conclude the 3-in-3 weekend on Sunday as we celebrate meLVin's birthday. The Phantoms are coming off a 3-0 victory against the Bears on February 1 as J-F Berube made 18 saves and secured his third shutout of the year.
3 Stars of the Week:
Milestone Man
Cal O'Reilly recently notched a pair of huge milestones as he played his 700th AHL game on January 22 and notched his 600th AHL point on January 24. He's just the 47th player in AHL history to record 600 career points.
David Doing Work
After being a healthy scratch on January 17, David Kase has been on a tear recently and has tallied six points and six games, including a career-best four-point streak.
Giving It His Max
Max Willman earned an AHL contract with the Phantoms on February 4 after he posted three goals and two assists through his 15 games with Lehigh Valley.
BROADCAST:
Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!
And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.
TICKETS & INFO
Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020
- Season Tickets for 2020-21 on Sale Now with "Lucky 7's" Promotion - Rockford IceHogs
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Weekly: February Arrives with Three in Three Ahead - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Christopher Brown from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Aaron Ness Recalled to Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Assign Hayton to Tucson for Conditioning - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Assign MacLeod, Release Poulin - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Goaltender Vitek Vanecek Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Battle of Ontario Set to Heat Up - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Sign Max Willman to AHL Contract Through the 2020-21 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Begin February against Milwaukee and Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sens gearing up for 100th home game - Belleville Senators
- Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Point Streak Reaches Seven Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Coyotes Recall Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, February 4 - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Recall Martin Fehervary from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 18 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Peter Abbandonato from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.