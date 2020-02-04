Phantoms Power Play

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





The Phantoms and meLVin filmed one of our Bully Busters Unite programs at PBS-39 Studios last week and they will be airing the program in the near future to help spread some helpful tips for dealing with situations of bullying across the entire Lehigh Valley.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, January 31, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 1, WBS Penguins 4

Lehigh Valley continued the struggles on the road with a 4-1 loss in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. Andy Andreoff scored the only goal for Lehigh Valley and Felix Sandstrom made his first AHL appearance of the season in relief for Berube making 7 saves on 7 shots.

Saturday, February 1, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 3, Hershey Bears 0

The Phantoms finished with weekend with a big road victory in Hershey as J-F Berube earned his third shutout of the season with 18 saves. Chris Stewart scored his first goal with Lehigh Valley and David Kase and Mikhail Vorobyev also recorded tallies. Maksim Sushko has two assists for his fourth multi-point game this year.

Next Week:

Friday, February 7, 2020

vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - PPL Center

The Phantoms will be back at home Friday night as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds for the final time this season. Lehigh Valley has yet to pick up a win against the Thunderbirds but earned a point in the first meeting at PPL Center before falling in a shootout on October 19. Morgan Frost scored his first professional goal for the Phantoms in the contest.

Saturday, February 8, 2020

vs. WBS Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena

Lehigh Valley make the trip up the turnpike to Wilkes-Barre again to take on the Penguins for the ninth of 12 meetings. The Phantoms have gone 3-4-1 against the Penguins who currently hold the fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 54 points.

Sunday, February 9, 2020

vs. Hershey Bears - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley and Hershey will conclude the 3-in-3 weekend on Sunday as we celebrate meLVin's birthday. The Phantoms are coming off a 3-0 victory against the Bears on February 1 as J-F Berube made 18 saves and secured his third shutout of the year.

3 Stars of the Week:

Milestone Man

Cal O'Reilly recently notched a pair of huge milestones as he played his 700th AHL game on January 22 and notched his 600th AHL point on January 24. He's just the 47th player in AHL history to record 600 career points.

David Doing Work

After being a healthy scratch on January 17, David Kase has been on a tear recently and has tallied six points and six games, including a career-best four-point streak.

Giving It His Max

Max Willman earned an AHL contract with the Phantoms on February 4 after he posted three goals and two assists through his 15 games with Lehigh Valley.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.