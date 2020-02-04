Phantoms Sign Max Willman to AHL Contract Through the 2020-21 Season

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have signed forward Max Willman to an AHL contract through the 2020-21 season.

Willman, 24, is currently in his first professional season and has played 15 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms after signing a PTO on December 19, 2019. He scored his first AHL goal on January 15 against the Syracuse Crunch and has tallied a total of three goals and two assists for five points. He posted his first multi-point game with two assists against the Providence Bruins on January 22. Willman was originally signed an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals on September 4, 2019 and totaled 15 points in 16 games for the Royals. He registered a seven-game point streak from November 22 to December 4 shortly before joining the Phantoms.

A native of Barnstable, Massachusetts, Willman spent four years at Brown University from 2014-2018 and posted 45 points (16G, 29A) in 99 games and then played in 36 games as a graduate transfer student at Boston University in 2018-19. He was teammates at Boston University with Flyers forward Joel Farabee.

The 6-foot forward was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (121st overall).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.