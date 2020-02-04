Coyotes Assign Hayton to Tucson for Conditioning
February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Barrett Hayton to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, for conditioning purposes.
The 19-year-old Hayton has registered 1-3-4 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with the Coyotes this season. Hayton became the seventh youngest player (19 years, 123 days) in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut on October 10, 2019 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Kitchener, ON was captain of Team Canada for the 2020 World Junior Championship and helped the Canadians capture the gold medal by scoring the game-tying goal in the third period in the final against Russia. Hayton recorded 6-6-12 in seven games, finishing second in scoring for the tournament.
Hayton was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (5th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
