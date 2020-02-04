Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, February 4

February 4, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies best get use to facing each other over the next two weeks as the Battle of Ontario rages on tonight.

The Senators (29-14-3-1) staged an astonishing comeback Saturday in Laval to secure another two points that pushes its lead atop the North Division to four points over Rochester.

The Marlies (22-18-3-2) sit a spot out of the playoffs right now as they trail Laval by a point but have played two less games than the Rocket.

Belleville will be seeking its 20th road victory of the season in just its 26th game. Toronto is 14-7 at home this season.

Roster notes

No roster moves for the Senators since Saturday although they did get some good news in that forward JC Beaudin is now skating with the team after suffering an upper-body injury in Manitoba.

No word on whether Joey Daccord or Filip Gustavsson will start in goal for the Senators.

Beaudin, Jonathan Davidsson and Max Veronneau are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-3 against the Marlies so far this season with the road team winning four of the five contests so far. As mentioned at the top, the Sens and Marlies best get use to each other: they will meet four times in the next 12 days.

Who to watch

Jordan Murray buried the game-winner in overtime Saturday night for his sixth goal of the season, the most among Sens d-men. Murray has 25 points in 41 games this year.

Timothy Liljegren leads all Marlies defencemen with 29 points in 37 games this year. The Swede also made his NHL debut earlier this season with the Maple Leafs.

Where to watch

Tuesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.