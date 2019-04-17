Bark in the Park Nights, Star Wars Night Added to Missions Promotional Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions announced today the additions of multiple Bark in the Park Nights and Star Wars Night to the 2019 promotional schedule.

Five Bark in the Park Nights have been added to the schedule and will take place on Sundays April 28 (vs. Oklahoma City), May 19 (vs. Memphis), June 30 (vs. Iowa), July 14 (vs. Omaha), and August 18 (vs. New Orleans). With the purchase of a ticket fans can bring their furry friends to Wolff Stadium for free to enjoy a baseball game.

The fifth annual Star Wars Night presented by The Alzheimer's Association will take place on May 4 when the Missions play the Round Rock Express. The Missions will wear special Star Wars-themed, BB-8 jerseys and the in-game promotions will be Star Wars-themed. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters who will be in attendance. A light saber battle will precede the post-game fireworks show. The jerseys worn by the players will be available for auction throughout the game with proceeds going to The Alzheimer's Association.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

