Grizzlies out Slug Bees

April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but the Fresno Grizzlies rallied with three runs in the bottom of the second and nine more runs in the third en route to a 16-9 win on Tuesday night.

A two run double by Wilfredo Tovar and a three run homer by Taylor Ward in the second gave the Bees a 5-0 lead. Former Bee Collin Cowgill ripped a three run homer in the bottom of the second to pull Fresno to within two at 5-3. In the third inning, the Grizzlies sent fourteen batters to the plate and scored nine runs for a 12-5 lead. Jacob Wilson's two run homer put Fresno ahead to stay at 7-5. The Bees would get to within four of the Grizzlies on a two run homer in the sixth by Luis Rengifo and an RBI fielder's choice by Brennon Lund in the seventh, but Fresno would put the game away on a three run blast by Carter Kieboom in the bottom of the seventh.

Salt Lake starter Greg Mahle (0-2) took the loss, as he went two innings and allowed eleven runs, seven earned, on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Luke Bard retired all six batters he faced, four by strikeout, as the only Bees pitcher to not allow a run in the game. Rengifo was a triple shy of the cycle, as he went 3 for 4 with a homer and three runs batted in, while Tovar added a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.

