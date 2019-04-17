Big Round Rock First Inning Defeats Nashville

NASHVILLE - The Round Rock Express scored six runs in the first inning and ultimately kept the Sounds at bay as Nashville was defeated 8-2.

Round Rock's six-run first inning was fueled by six consecutive hits. Derek Fisher and Jack Mayfield hit back-to-back doubles to start things off. Yordan Alvarez hit Mayfield in with a single and was followed by Kyle Tucker with another double to put runners at second and third base. Alvarez and Tucker scored on a Nick Tanielu single. To cap off the six-hit first inning, Taylor Jones hit a two-run homer to make it 6-0.

Nashville responded with two runs in the bottom-half of the first. With runners on first and second, Willie Calhoun hit a single to score Zack Granite and put Eli White at third. White scored on a Matt Davidson sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 6-2.

Myles Straw led off the top of the second with a double for Round Rock. He later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Mayfield to extend their lead 7-2.

Sounds' starter Richelson Pena settled in to record 17 consecutive outs from the second inning through the middle of the seventh. He struck out four batters in that sequence before being relieved by Brett Martin.

The Express scored again in the top of the eighth inning. Mayfield reached first base on his third hit of the night and stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Alvarez hit a single to score Mayfield, which finalized the score at 8-2.

The Sounds and Express square off in their series finale tomorrow night as Nashville's right-hander Phillips Valdez (0-1, 2.35) will face Round Rock's right-hander Corbin Martin (0-1, 2.70). First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 8-2 loss, the Sounds are now 4-10 on the season.

Chase d'Arnaud played his first game since being activated from the injured list. He went 3-for-4 with a double.

Eli White went 3-for-5 with a run.

