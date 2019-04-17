Lopez Homers Twice, Dodgers Top Chasers 13-12

Omaha shortstop Nicky Lopez ripped two home runs in a game for the first time in his professional career, with designated hitter Cheslor Cuthbert and right fielder Bubba Starling each adding a longball as well, however the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 13-12 comeback victory over the Storm Chasers on Tuesday evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With Omaha trailing 5-1, Lopez led off the fifth with his first big fly of the evening. Cuthbert would follow with an RBI single, while LF Brett Phillips added a two-run single to even the contest before an RBI groundout put the Storm Chasers ahead by one. Lopez then left the yard yet again in the very next inning to start a six-run sixth inning that was also highlighted by Cuthbert and Starling's roundtrippers to push Omaha's advantage to 12-5.

Oklahoma City, however, trimmed the deficit to five in the seventh thanks to a two-run blast from 1B Edwin Rios , whose heroics were not done. With the Dodgers trailing by one, down to their last out and the bases loaded, Rios slashed a groundball to the right side that was deflected into right field to allow the tying and winning runs to come across and complete the comeback.

The game featured a combined 25 runs and 31 hits between the two sides, as well as six home runs. Oklahoma City 3B Errol Robinson (4-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) reached base five times and posted a game-high four hits. Lopez (3-5, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB) paced the Storm Chasers order with three knocks, all of which were extra-base hits. Lopez has reached base in all ten contests played with Omaha this year, including hits in each of his last six tilts.

Oklahoma City's Blake Gailen (3.1 IP, H, 4 BB, 3 K) earned the victory by firing the final 3.1 shutout frames, while Storm Chasers righty Josh Staumont (0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB) suffered his first defeat of 2019. Neither Omaha starter Arnaldo Hernandez (5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) nor Oklahoma City righty Brock Stewart (4.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 3 K) factored in the final decisions.

The Storm Chasers and Dodgers are set to continue their series on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm CT. Omaha is anticipated to send RHP Zach Lovvorn (1-0, 12.00) to the hill, while Oklahoma City is slated to give the nod to RHP Daniel Corcino (0-0, 3.00).

Following their seven-game road trip, Omaha returns to Werner Park on Wednesday, April 24. First pitch that evening versus the Memphis Redbirds is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.

