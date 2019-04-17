OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 17, 2019

April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Omaha Storm Chasers (6-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-6)

Game #12 of 140/Home #6 of 70 (2-3)

Pitching Probables: OMA-RHP Zach Lovvorn (1-0, 12.00) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (0-0, 3.00)

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers will try for a season-best third straight victory tonight and get over .500 for the first time this season when they continue their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Last Game: A six-run bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild game as the OKC Dodgers came back to defeat Omaha, 13-12, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC had taken a 4-0 lead in the second inning and led, 5-1, after four innings before Omaha stormed back to score a combined 11 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a 12-5 lead. The Storm Chasers swatted four homers during the outburst, including three within a span of six batters in the sixth inning. After a two-run homer by Edwin Ríos in the seventh inning, the Dodgers trailed, 12-7, entering the ninth inning. They first scored a run on a wild pitch and twice more on a double by Josh Thole. Down to the team's final out, Matt Beaty prolonged the game with an infield single and Will Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to cut Omaha's lead to one run. Ríos came up and hit a grounder that was deflected by Omaha first baseman Frank Schwindel and rolled into right-center field, allowing the tying and winning runs to score. The Dodgers jumped out to a four-run lead in the second inning during a rally that featured a home run by Kyle Garlick and two-run double by Errol Robinson. Dodgers outfielder Blake Gailen (1-0) entered the game in the sixth inning to pitch and threw 3.1 scoreless innings to secure the win. He allowed just one hit with four walks and three strikeouts. Omaha pitcher Josh Staumont (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino makes his third start of the season tonight...He will start tonight's game on three days' rest after also pitching during Game 2 of a doubleheader April 13 in Iowa. He held the I-Cubs to one run and three hits over 4.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts...He leads the Dodgers with 14 total strikeouts this season over just 9.0 innings. The right-hander has allowed a total of three runs and seven hits...Corcino spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Corcino made three starts against Omaha in 2018, allowing a combined five runs (four earned) and 11 hits over 16.0 innings with seven walks and 14 strikeouts. He limited to Omaha to a .200 batting average and although he never received a decision, the team went 2-1 in his starts against the Storm Chasers.

Against the Storm Chasers: 2019:2-1 2018: 8-8 All-time: 159-147 At OKC: 82-70

The Dodgers and Storm Chasers are meeting for their second series of the 2019 season...All 16 games between the teams are scheduled to be completed by May 29...The teams split a weather-shortened two-game series at Werner Park last week. Omaha won the first meeting, 4-0, as the Dodgers were shut out for the first time this season, but the Dodgers bounced back to win the second game, 7-5. The third game of the series was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up May 27 during a doubleheader...Edwin Ríos went 4-for-8 against the Storm Chasers last week with a double, RBI and run scored. Last season against Omaha, he batted .410 in 16 games, leading the Dodgers with 25 hits, including a team-best eight doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and two home runs...OKC has only won one season series against Omaha over the last eight seasons (11-3 in 2016) and is 1-5-2 in the season series since 2011.

One for the Books: Last night's 13-12 win over the Storm Chasers and six-run rally in the ninth inning featured plenty of noteworthy events:

* It was OKC's largest final at-bat comeback since May 8, 2013 against Tacoma. In that contest, the RedHawks trailed, 6-0, with none on and two outs in the ninth inning before rallying for six runs to send the game to extra innings, where OKC won, 7-6, in the 10th.

* The seven-run deficit was the largest the team had overcome in a win since June 3, 2010 when the RedHawks were down, 9-0, against Memphis in the sixth inning, only to score 10 unanswered runs en route to a 10-9 win.

* Omaha's 12 runs marked the most runs scored by an OKC opponent during a win since a 15-12 victory in Colorado Springs July 26, 2008. It's just the fourth time ever during the team's 22-season history since joining the PCL in 1998 OKC won a game when allowing at least 12 runs in a game and only second time at home, joining a 17-14 win over Memphis on Aug. 26, 2004. Additionally, it's just the eighth game all-time when OKC and the opponent each scored at least 12 runs.

* At 3 hours, 58 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game OKC has played since an 8-4 win at Albuquerque on June 3, 2013 (3:59). It's the longest nine-inning game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since a 12-7 loss vs. New Orleans on June 9, 2012 (4:05).

Full Steam Ahead: The Dodgers have scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games, tallying a combined 23 runs on 29 hits while batting .358 (29x81). The Dodgers last scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games June 14-15, 2017, also against Omaha, winning, 10-3, before losing, 15-11, the next night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC set new season highs in runs scored (13) and hits (15) last night after doing so Monday in Des Moines (10 runs, 14 hits)...Over the last two games, the Dodgers are 13-for-29 (.448) with runners in scoring position after batting .202 (16-for-79) with runners in scoring position over the first 10 games of the season combined...After starting the season 0-for-12 with no RBI with the bases loaded, the Dodgers have gone 5-for-7 with nine RBI with the bases loaded over the last two games.

Blanked by Blake: Dodgers outfielder Blake Gailen (1-0) came off the Injured List Tuesday and entered the game to pitch in the sixth inning with two outs and the Dodgers trailing, 12-5. After each of the first three batters reached base (HBP, 2 BB), he retired 11 of Omaha's final 13 batters. Gailen allowed just one hit while recording three strikeouts as he appeared in an affiliated baseball game for the first time since 2017 with Double-A Tulsa...Prior to last night, Gailen had pitched in 24 games during his professional career, but he had only faced one batter since 2008...The last OKC position player to be the team's winning pitcher Adam Morrissey on Aug. 2, 2006 vs. Las Vegas in a 7-6 win in 11 innings.

Sophomore Surge: Will Smith reached base in four of his six plate appearances yesterday, going 1-for-3 with three walks, two RBI and a run scored. Smith leads the team or is tied for the team lead in most offensive categories, with three home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, seven extra-base hits and 10 walks...He ranks fifth in the PCL with a 1.318 OPS, fifth with a .512 on-base percentage and sixth with a .806 slugging percentage...Smith struggled at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2018 season, going just 12-for-87 (.138) over 25 games. He totaled only five extra-base hits and had seven walks against 37 strikeouts.

Hit Squad: All nine Dodgers position players picked up a hit Tuesday night, led by Errol Robinson, who went 4-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored. It tied his career high in hits and was his first four-hit game since June 12, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga against Inland Empire. He entered Tuesday's game 3-for-26 to start the season...Edwin Ríos connected on a season-high three hits, a home run and a team season-high four RBI - all four of which came over the final three innings. He started and ended the ninth inning with singles.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.