Quantrill's Strong Start, Hot Bats Earn Another Win

April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas advanced their winning streak to five games Tuesday with a 13-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers at Southwest University Park. El Paso's Cal Quantrill got the win after striking out seven batters, the most by a Chihuahuas pitcher in a game this season, and going 5.2 innings for the second consecutive start.

Ty France went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, El Paso's first multi-homer game since Allen Craig on July 25, 2018 at Colorado Springs. The Chihuahuas had 18 hits in the win, setting a season high for single-game team hits.

The Chihuahuas have scored 37 runs and piled up 49 hits in their last three finished games. Tuesday's eight-run win matched El Paso's largest margin of victory this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/16/579422#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579422

Team Records: Tacoma (5-8), El Paso (6-6)

Next Game: Wednesday, 11:05 am at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.19) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (1-0, 5.63). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

