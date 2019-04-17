Tacos fill up box score in 2019 debut; swat Bees 16-9

Fresno, California - The Fresno Tacos (7-5) did not disappoint in their 2019 debut, beating the Salt Lake Bees (3-8) 16-9 Tuesday night. Fresno recorded 13 hits (four for homers) and every starter scored once. Down 5-0 in the second, Collin Cowgill started the slugfest with a three-run shot to left field. It was his second blast in as many nights. The onslaught continued in the third when the Tacos brought 14 batters to the plate, notching nine runs. Jacob Wilson and Raudy Read hammered back-to-back taters to highlight the frame. Wilson has now powered four bombs in the past three contests while Read has a team-high seven game hitting streak. Later, Carter Kieboom added himself to the dinger list, taking a pitch to the opposite field. His three-run big fly gave him his first four-RBI game of the year.

Despite an early cushion thanks to former Fresno State product Taylor Ward's longball and a Wilfredo Tovar two-RBI double, the Bees couldn't keep the buzz going. Luis Rengifo walloped both a late home run and double in the loss.

Fresno starter Scott Copeland (1-0) enjoyed the win while Greg Mahle (0-2) suffered the decision. Vidal Nuno didn't allow a run in the ninth, closing out Salt Lake.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (3-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 2B Carter Kieboom (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Collin Cowgill (2-2, HR, 3 RBI, R, 3 BB)

- C Raudy Read (2-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Matt Reynolds (2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- SS Luis Rengifo (3-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B Taylor Ward (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B Wilfredo Tovar (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday April 17 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. RHP Forrest Snow (Salt Lake) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: After homering again Tuesday versus Salt Lake, Jacob Wilson has now gone deep four times in the last three games. On Sunday at Las Vegas, Jacob Wilson collected the first multi-homer game of the season for Fresno, and the first two-homer game in the history of Las Vegas Ballpark. In his eighth pro season, Sunday was Wilson's fifth career two-homer game and his first with the Washington Nationals organization (Rule 5 pick from St. Louis Cardinals in 2017). It was also his first multi-home run game on the road. He now has 91 career homers while leading Fresno with six big flies.

