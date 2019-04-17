Calixte Makes Memorable First Impression, Rainiers Fall in El Paso

El Paso, TX - In another lopsided finish, third baseman Orlando Calixte collected three hits and a pair of RBI in his first game of the season, but the Tacoma Rainiers were bested by the El Paso Chihuahuas, 13-5, in their series opener on Tuesday at Southwest University Park.

In his first at-bat since being activated from the IL, Calixte roped a single to center field which scored catcher Jose Lobaton and got the Rainiers (5-8) on the board in the second inning. One batter later, the 27-year-old scored on right fielder Ian Miller's ground ball single into center, getting Tacoma back within a run of El Paso (6-6), 3-2.

Down nine runs in the seventh, Tacoma pushed across Calixte for another run on a fielder's choice from second baseman Shed Long. Calixte added his second RBI in the eighth, a liner to left that scored shortstop J.P. Crawford, making it 13-4. Calixte finished the night 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Tacoma gave the ball to Tyler Danish (0-3) to start out the contest. The right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven runs, five earned, on eight hits with three walks and one strikeout. The Rainiers then went to the bullpen, bringing in Matt Tenuta for the following 1 2/3 innings. Tenuta allowed four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out three before being relieved by Penn Murfee, who yielded two runs in 1 1/3 innings of work in his first outing since being added to Tacoma's roster for the second time on Tuesday. To finish out the game, the Rainiers turned to David McKay, who secured the contest's final three outs in a scoreless ninth that included a pair of strikeouts.

Tacoma pitchers altogether allowed the 13 El Paso runs, 11 earned, on 18 hits, while walking six and striking out nine. Overall, Tacoma plated their five runs on eight hits, one of which went for extra bases. The Rainiers supplemented their output by drawing five free passes from El Paso pitchers.

Tuesday's defeat was the fifth consecutive Rainiers game with a run differential of seven or more, contests which Tacoma is 2-3 in. Over the five-game stretch, the Rainiers have been outscored 44-36.

The Rainiers and Chihuahuas will square off in game two of their three game set on Wednesday. First pitch from Southwest University Park is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PDT as lefty Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.19) takes the ball for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have the call on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

