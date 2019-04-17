Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-9) vs. Round Rock Express (8-5)

April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #14: Nashville Sounds (4-9) vs. Round Rock Express (8-5)

Pitching Matchup: Richelson Peña (1-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Akeem Bostick (1-0, 3.86)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to runs the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

From the Notes

Tough as Granite: Outfielder Zack Granite collected his first double of the season last night and extended his hitting streak to a six games - the second-longest by a Sounds player in 2019 (Andy Ibáñez, 8 games). During his six-game streak, Granite is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 2 triples and 3 RBI. It's tied for the 10th-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Dillard's Strikeout Watch: With three more strikeouts last night, Sounds reliever Tim Dillard has seven this year and 341 all-time with Nashville. He is 11 shy of matching Jamie Werly's (1980-81, '83) franchise record of 352 strikeouts. Dillard is already the franchise leader in wins (39) and innings pitched (564.1).

Home Struggle: The Sounds are off to a rough start at First Tennessee Park in 2019 with a 1-5 record. Nashville's home/road splits for hitting and pitching are fairly similar as the team is hitting .241 at home and .235 on the road, and has a 4.33 ERA at home and a 5.25 ERA on the road. The defensive miscues is costing the team at home. Nashville has committed 9 of their 11 errors in their 6 home games compared to just 2 errors in 7 road games.

Keeping Them in the Yard: Round Rock continues to crush their opponent with the home run ball with a league-leading 23 on the season. Nearly 26% of their 90 hits have been home runs. In the first three-game set of the season between the two teams, the Sounds limited the Express to three home runs. Last night proved costly as Round Rock hit two, including a first-inning grand slam by Yordan Alvarez.

d'Arnaud Back in the Lineup: Infielder Chase d'Arnaud was reinstated from the 7-day injured list yesterday and is in tonight's starting lineup hitting 7th and playing shortstop. Prior to missing 8 games with a right shoulder impingement, d'Arnaud was 3-for-7 with 3 runs scored, 3 RBI and 2 home runs in his first two games of the season.















