Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Memphis Redbirds

San Antonio Missions (7-6) at Memphis Redbirds (6-7)

Game #14/Away Game #7

Wednesday, April 17, 6:35 p.m.

AutoZone Park

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Tristan Archer (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 1.69)

Chicks Dig the Long Ball: With three more home runs in last night's game, the Missions have hit a home run in all but three games this season. Missions batters have connected for four long balls in the last two games, and nine home runs over the past five games. Tyler Saladino leads the team with five home runs and is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League.

Highest Run Total: The Missions scored a season high seven runs in last night's loss to the Redbirds. The team was previously 7-2 in games where they score four or more runs. On the contrary, the Missions are now 4-6 when they allow the opponent to score four or more runs.

Recent Starter Struggles: Through the first 11 games of the season, the Missions starting pitching had been one of the biggest strengths of the team. The last two outings have been a different story, with Bubba Derby and Zack Brown each recording losses. Over the past two games, Missions starters have allowed 10 earned runs in 11.2 innings and given up three home runs.

Failed Comeback Effort: Trailing by five runs in the top of the ninth inning, the Missions were able to plate a season high four runs in that inning. How- ever, with that loss, the Missions are now 0-5 in games that they trail after the seventh and eighth innings. They are also winless in games they trail after the sixth inning (0-2).

Double Trouble: The middle infield for the Missions was clicking on all cylinders as they turned a season high four double plays in last night's game. Erceg-to-Hiura-to-Saladino counted for three of those.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers)

.@AaronWilkerson_'s 1st major league hit is a 2-run homer in the 5th! #ThisIsMyCrew

San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb)

The 2019 promotional schedule just got even better! atmilb.com/2UHLodS

San Antonio Airport (@SATairport)

Thank you @SATXFire, @mysapl, @missionsmilb, @sahumane for sharing your Fiesta spirit with us!

David Gasaway (@SLGasman)

2019 @missionsmilb Pitchers appearing back 2 back for the @Brewers this afternoon. SA is the gateway to the Majors

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

OF Corey Ray placed on Injured List

LHP Brad Kuntz transferred from Rocky Mountain to San Antonio

C Skyler Ewing transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

C David Freitas acquired by Milwaukee in trade with Seattle and optioned to San Antonio (4/15) and activated

