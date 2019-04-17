France's Walk-Off Bomb Lifts Chihuahuas
April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Ty France's two-run homer with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning gave the El Paso Chihuahuas an 11-10 walk-off win over the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday afternoon. France also homered in the eighth inning, his second consecutive multi-home run game.
The Chihuahuas trailed 7-2 before scoring once in the sixth and six times in the eighth to go ahead, then Tacoma's three-run top of the ninth changed the lead again. The Chihuahuas hit four homers after the seventh inning and five in the game, tying the team record.
Jose Pirela went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for El Paso and has a .393 batting average through 61 plate appearances this season. The victory moved El Paso's winning streak to six games and put the Chihuahuas record (7-6) above .500 for the first time in 2019. El Paso native Fernando Rodriguez was the winning pitcher in his first home game with the team.
The Chihuahuas have scored 48 runs on 59 hits over their last four completed games.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/17/579423#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579423
Team Records: Tacoma (5-9), El Paso (7-6)
Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-1, 9.64) vs. El Paso RHP Chris Rowley (1-0, 5.63). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
