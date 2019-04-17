Express Prevail in 8-2 Win over Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Round Rock Express (9-5) clinched their second straight series victory against the Nashville Sounds (4-10) after a six-run first inning at First Tennessee Park pushed a comeback far out of reach for the Sounds. LF Yordan Alvarez continued to perform for the E-Train, driving home two runs on two hits in four at-bats during Round Rock's 8-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Express LHP Ryan Hartman (2-0, 5.25) ran away with the win after holding the Sounds scoreless on only five hits while punching out four in 5.0 innings. Nashville RHP Richelson Pena (1-2, 4.82) suffered the loss after getting pushed around by Round Rock in the first. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings of work. Despite the rough start, Pena managed to strike out five batters before he was relieved in the seventh.

Round Rock picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night as DH Derek Fisher sent a line drive into right field for a one-out double in the first inning. SS Jack Mayfied followed with another double, this time to left field, to plate Fisher. The scoring continued with an RBI single by Alvarez, who later advanced to third when RF Kyle Tucker blasted the E-Train's third double of the inning. After a Sounds mound visit, 3B Nick Tanielu singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring both Tucker and Alvarez. As icing on the cake, 1B Taylor Jones sent a two-run homer into the left field to give Round Rock an early 6-0 lead.

The Sounds fought back in the bottom half of the inning, cutting their deficit by two. DH Zack Granite worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second thanks to an Eli White single. LF Willie Calhoun then singled on a groundball to score Granite and send White to third. 1B Matt Davidson later poked a sacrifice fly to right that would score White for Sounds final run of the night.

The game remained quiet until the top of the eighth when Alvarez drove in his second RBI of the evening to score Mayfield, who had walked and stole second prior to the left fielder's single, pushing the final score to 8-2.

Round Rock will face Nashville with a sweep in mind in Thursday night's series finale. E-Train RHP Corbin Martin (0-1, 2.70) is set to make his third start opposite Sounds RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 2.35). First pitch at First Tennessee Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

