Dodgers Rally Late in Wild 13-12 Walk-Off Win

Oklahoma City - A six-run bottom of the ninth inning capped a wild game as the Oklahoma City Dodgers came back to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers, 13-12, Tuesday night to open a three-game series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers trailed, 12-5, after six innings and, 12-7, entering the ninth inning before coming back and taking a 1-0 lead in the series with their first walk-off win of 2019.

The game was full of ups, downs and remarkable performances.

Oklahoma City had taken a 4-0 lead in the second inning and led, 5-1, after four innings before Omaha stormed back by scoring a combined 11 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a 12-5 lead.

Dodgers outfielder Blake Gailen (1-0) came off the Injured List Tuesday and entered the game in the sixth inning to pitch for Oklahoma City. He went on to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings to secure the win on the mound for Oklahoma City.

Gailen allowed just one hit and four walks while recording three strikeouts as he appeared in an affiliated baseball game for the first time since 2017 with Double-A Tulsa.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers rallied, scoring a run on a wild pitch and bringing home two more runs on a double by Josh Thole to cut Omaha's lead to two runs.

Oklahoma City proceeded to load the bases with two outs on an infield single by Matt Beaty before Will Smith drew a bases-loaded walk - his third walk of the night - to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to one run.

Edwin RÃƒ-os came up to bat next with the bases loaded again and hit a grounder that was deflected by Omaha first baseman Frank Schwindel and rolled into right field, allowing the tying and winning runs to score for Oklahoma City.

Dodgers infielder Errol Robinson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Oklahoma City, while RÃƒ-os went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and scored two runs. All four of his RBI came over the final three innings.

The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the second inning as the teams began their second series against one another in a week.

Kyle Garlick connected on his third home run of the season to lead off the second inning for the Dodgers. Oklahoma City proceeded to load the bases with none out before Robinson ripped a two-run double to the wall in left field to boost OKC's lead to 3-0. A sacrifice fly by Daniel Castro boosted the Dodgers' lead to 4-0.

A RBI single by Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez cut the Dodgers' lead to 4-1 in the third inning. Smith connected on a RBI single in the fourth inning for a 5-1 Dodgers advantage.

The Storm Chasers broke open the game with a five-run, six-hit fifth inning, including a solo homer by Nicky Lopez and two Oklahoma City errors for a 6-5 Omaha lead.

Lopez led off the sixth inning with his second homer in as many at-bats, as Omaha went on to score five more runs in the inning on five hits, including home runs by Cheslor Cuthbert and Bubba Starling for a 12-5 advantage. The home runs by Lopez, Cuthbert and Starling came in a span of six batters.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, RÃƒ-os hit a two-run homer out to right field to cut Omaha's lead to 12-7 prior to the Dodgers' ninth-inning comeback.

The Dodgers went 6-for-12 with runners in scoring position on the night and racked up a double-digit run total for the second straight game after defeating Iowa, 10-5, Monday.

Oklahoma City's 13 runs marked the team's highest total since a 16-4 win at Colorado Springs to close out the 2018 season Sept. 3, 2018. The Dodgers compiled 18 hits in that victory.

On Tuesday, Omaha outhit Oklahoma City, 16-15. Omaha's 12 runs marked the most runs scored by an Oklahoma City opponent in an OKC victory since a 15-12 OKC win in Colorado Springs July 26, 2008.

The Dodgers continue their homestand with a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday against Omaha at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

