Tonight's Game Between Aces and Isotopes Postponed
April 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Tonight's game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and Reno Aces has been postponed due to inclement weather. A mid-afternoon hail storm and cold temperatures rendered the field unplayable.
The game will be made up tomorrow, Thursday April 18, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m. (gates open at 3:30 p.m.) There will be two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between the two contests.
The thousands of hot dogs that were prepared for tonight's scheduled 50¢ Hot Dog Night will be donated to The Good Shepherd Center.
Tickets for today's game can be used as a rain check for any future 2019 Isotopes home game, excluding July 4 (for a ticket of equal or lesser value). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office and tickets may be exchanged at any time.
The Isotopes Park Box Office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For additional information, the Isotopes can be reached at (505) 924-BALL.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
