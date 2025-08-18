Artur ROCKET 90TH MINUTE Equalizer!!
Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2025
- Müller debuts in front of 26,031 at BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Secures 2-1 Comeback Win over San Jose at PayPal Park - San Diego FC
- Josef Martínez goal puts San Jose ahead but visitors score twice late - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC's Stoppage Time Stunner Rescues a Draw in Vancouver
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night
- Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Battle Back to Earn Key Point, Draw in Austin
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to MLS Play on the Road at In-State Rivals Austin FC