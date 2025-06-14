Anders Dreyer MIDFIELD GOAL Are You Kidding Me!?
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025
- Lucho Acosta Brace Leads FC Dallas to 4-2 Comeback Win Over Sporting Kansas City - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Falls, 4-2, at Home to San Diego FC - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New England Revolution, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to CF Montréal - Houston Dynamo FC
- 'Caps Finish First Half of the MLS Season on Top of the Western Conference - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches - Philadelphia Union
- Austin FC Beats New York Red Bulls for Second Consecutive Win - Austin FC
- CLTFC falls on the road to last gasp Union winner - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Fall Late in Philadelphia - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando Added to America First Field Ring of Honor Saturday vs. D.C. United - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Draw 3-3 in Thriller vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Second Short-Term Agreements of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14
- San Diego FC's Summer of Soccer Returns with Fan Events, Watch Parties, and Pub Partners Across San Diego
- San Diego FC Defeats Club América, 3-0, in Exhibition Match at Snapdragon Stadium
- History Made: SDFC Wins First International Friendly Against Club América
- San Diego FC Hosts Club América in International Friendly at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday