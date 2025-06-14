Sports stats



MLS San Diego FC

Anders Dreyer MIDFIELD GOAL Are You Kidding Me!?

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video


Check out the San Diego FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central