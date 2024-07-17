All-Access: Cavan Sullivan Makes MLS Debut Youngest-Ever Player

July 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union YouTube Video







Philadelphia Union wonderkid Cavan Sullivan is now the youngest debutant in MLS history, earning that distinction at 14 years and 293 days.

The homegrown midfielder subbed into Wednesday's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution in the 85th minute, delighting the Subaru Park crowd. In the process, he broke the record Freddy Adu established with D.C. United more than 20 years ago (in April 2004) at 14 years and 306 days.

Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2024

