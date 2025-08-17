Alexey Miranchuk CURLER!
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Minnesota United Shuts Out Seattle Sounders FC in Crucial Western Conference Win - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Blanked by Los Angeles FC - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw at Austin FC - FC Dallas
- RSL Fade Away in Narrow Charlotte Defeat - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Earns Three Road Points with 2-0 Victory in New England - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory Against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.