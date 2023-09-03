9.3.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-70, 26-29) at Buffalo Bisons (66-63, 32-22)

LOCATION: Sahlen Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 PM ET

GAME #130 / ROAD #68: Indianapolis Indians (59-70, 26-29) at Buffalo Bisons (66-63, 32-22)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (7-7, 5.13) vs. RHP Mitch White (1-2, 7.86)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Indianapolis struck out 16 times as a team and was held scoreless for the first eight innings in a 7-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday night at Sahlen Field. Trailing 7-0 in the top of the ninth, the Indians got into the scoring column thanks to an RBI double from center fielder Ryan Vilade, which plated shortstop Chris Owings. After second baseman Jared Triolo walked, first baseman Malcom Nuñez drove in both Vilade and Triolo with a line shot double down the left field line to finish the scoring for Indianapolis. The Bisons jumped in front with a four-run second inning against Indians starter Jared Jones (L, 3-4), highlighted by a solo homer to lead off the inning from second baseman Orelvis Martinez for his second blast in as many nights. Buffalo added one more in the fifth with an RBI single from designated hitter Rafael Lantigua, and finished their night offensively in the sixth thanks to a two-run double to right-center from shortstop Addison Barger. The Indians struggled mightily against Bisons starter Wes Parsons (W, 8-2), who recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout and finished the night with 11 punchouts in 5.0 innings, with the only hit against him coming from Owings to lead off the game.

NEW MONTH, SAME STRATTON: Reliever Hunter Stratton walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning last night. It was his first outing in September after allowing just one unearned run in 12.1 innings over 11 appearances in August. The scoreless frame lowered his season ERA to 3.99 (25er/56.1ip), the first time he's had it under 4.00 since it sat at 3.16 following 2.0 innings of one-run ball on June 6 vs. Omaha. Opponents are batting just .070 (3-for-43) in his last 12 appearances.

WE WENT TO JARED: Jared Triolo walked and scored a run in the ninth inning last night to extend his on-base streak in Triple-A to 24 games dating back to June 15. The 24-game streak is tied with Ryan Vilade (24, June 4-July 4) for the longest on-base streak by an Indian this season. Triolo earned a new career-high on-base streak on Wednesday after reaching base safely, surpassing his previous best of 20 games with High-A Greensboro from July 24-Aug. 18 in 2021 - he hit safely in all 20 contests. During his current streak, Triolo is hitting .333 (27-for-81) with 18 runs, eight doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBI, 18 walks, .460 on-base percentage and .979 OPS. The 25-year-old has hit safely in 11 of 14 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 18.

SHACK STREAKING: Aaron Shackelford doubled on Friday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. Dating back to Aug. 20, the lefty slugger is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with six runs, two doubles, two triples and two RBI. His triple on Thursday night was his second in a three-game span and was his career-high third triple of the season. Alongside his career best in three-baggers, he's drawn a career-high 54 walks this season, surpassing his 40 walks in 2022 with Double-A Altoona. Shackelford has spent the entire season with Indianapolis, hitting .232 (76-for-328) with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 50 RBI and a .781 OPS in 103 games. The 26-year-old is without a homer in each of his last 19 games and did not leave the yard in August, the first month this season in which he did not homer.

MALCOM IN THE MIDDLE: Malcom Nuñez went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the ninth inning last night to extend his hitting streak to seven games. It was also his second straight game with two RBI, the first time he's driven in at least two runs in consecutive games this season. He is batting .296 (8-for-27) with two doubles, five RBI and a .764 OPS during the streak. His longest hitting streak this season is 10 games (May 12-Aug. 8). He is 15-for-62 (.242) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 18 games since returning to Indy's lineup on Aug. 8.

CSN ON BASE: Canaan Smith-Njigba has reached base safely in nine of his last 11 games after drawing a walk in last night's setback. On Friday night, he swiped his 15th stolen base in 17 attempts this season with Indy. He has 16 total stolen bases between Indy and Pittsburgh (1), which ties his career best with Single-A Charleston in 2019. The 24-year-old leads Indianapolis in stolen bases and is the only Indian with double-digit home runs and stolen bases. He is one of two Indians with 10-plus stolen bases (also: Chavez Young, 13) and one of four with 10-plus homers (also: Andújar, 16; Shackelford, 14; Owings, 10).

TODAY: The Indians and Bisons conclude their six-game set today at 1:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field. Indy will look to snap its five-game losing streak with a victory. The Indians have dropped six consecutive games twice this season (June 14-20, Aug. 4-11). In a rematch of the series opener, LHP Cam Alldred (7-7, 5.13) gets the nod for Indy against RHP Mitch White (1-2, 7.86). White bested Alldred on Tuesday with 5.0 shutout innings, scattering four hits and one walk with five punchouts.

AVOID THE SIX-GAME SWEEP: The Indians have been swept twice this season, losing all eight of their home games against Omaha (March 31-April 2, June 6-10). They have dropped the first five games of a series this season three times, doing so at Memphis (April 18-22) and in the June set against Omaha. Indy won the series finale against the Redbirds, 6-4, and had the series finale against the Storm Chasers canceled due to inclement weather.

TAKE 2 FOR CAM: Through 28 games (16 starts) this season, southpaw Cam Alldred is 7-7 with a 5.13 ERA (56er/98.1ip) and 90 strikeouts. After winning back-to-back decisions on July 25 and July 30 against Louisville, he went 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA (16er/25.2ip) in five August starts. Alldred tossed 5.0 innings in each of his last two August appearances and surrendered just four earned runs while holding opponents to a .118 batting average (4-for-34). Today's game will mark Alldred's second start of the series and his sixth time this season facing an opponent twice in the same series.

THIS DATE IN 1963: In a winner-take-all contest against the Atlanta Crackers (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) at old Victory Field, Fritz Ackley struck out six in a two-hit shutout to lead the Indians to a 1-0 win. The shutout gave Indy the International League South title over Atlanta, and the Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) went on to defeat Syracuse (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) and Atlanta in the playoffs to win their first Governors' Cup.

