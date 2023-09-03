Bulls Beat Sounds 6-2
September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Durham third baseman Curtis Mead mashed three hits, including a 2-run homer and an RBI double and the Bulls combined to throw five scoreless innings in their 6-2 victory over Nashville on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Mead started the Bulls off with a 435ft 2-run homer in the opening frame. The Sounds answered with RF Monte Harrison's 2-run double, before 1B Austin Shenton and SS Tristan Gray each knocked an RBI double in the third. 2B Ronny Simon drove in a run to extend Durham's lead to 5-2 before Mead mashed an RBI double to secure the 6-2 win.
Bulls reliever Cole Sulzer earned the victory (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), while Sounds starter Jansen Junk (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) suffered the defeat.
The Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, September 12 to begin a six-game homestand with the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
