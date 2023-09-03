SWB Game Notes - September 3

September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-64, 31-24) vs Rochester Red Wings (25-30, 59-69)

Game 130 | Road Game 61 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Sunday, September 3, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-7, 4.57) vs LHP Alemao Hernandez (1-1, 5.68)

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled fifteen in five games, for a series high on the season. The team has combined for 154 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 23 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 21st base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to have the second most on the team (Florial) in just 52 games. Lockridge had 17 more with Somerset earlier this season. He is second in the organization with his 38 swipes, well over a career-high, having only been caught four times on the summer. Jasson Dominguez leads the Yankees affiliates with 40 steals on the season, but was just promoted to the big leagues.

IT TAKES EVERYONE- Yesterday, every player in the starting nine contributed in one way or another. Each player got on base successfully via walk or hit. Rodolfo Duran led the way with a three-hit night, while Estevan Florial batted in three runs.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has each played a career-high 120 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 80 on the season. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 23 thus far on 113 hits.

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 25 times for the most innings pitched at 138. The righty has walked just 44 to his 129 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with ten total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-0 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100 pitch count. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 31-24 record. They sit tied for sixth place behind the leading Durham and Lehigh Valley. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. The RailRiders go into the last month of the season above .500.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

