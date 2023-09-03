I-Cubs' Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Toledo
September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (72-56) couldn't complete a come from behind victory as they fell in the series finale to the Toledo Mud Hens (62-69) by a score of 5-4 on Sunday evening from Fifth Third Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Toledo was the first team to post a number on the scoreboard. With two runners on following back-to-back walks, Nick Solak laced a triple off the wall in right field scoring a pair of Mud Hens.
Iowa scored its first run of the game in the next frame as Yonathan Perlaza brought home Brennen Davis on an RBI groundout. Toledo immediately responded with three runs of its own, however. Justyn-Henry Malloy went deep with a solo home run, while Michael Papierski and Donny Sands recorded consecutive RBI doubles a couple of batter later putting the score at 5-1.
In the fourth, the I-Cubs cut their deficit down to two runs. Luis Vazquez plated a run with a double to right field and Bryce Windham followed with a shot back up the middle which scored Vazquez.
No scoring occurred in the fifth or sixth innings, but Iowa did inch a little closer in the seventh. On the first pitch he saw from Mason Englert, Davis sent a solo home run over the left field wall, making it a one run ballgame at 5-4.
With the I-Cubs down to their final outs in the ninth, Chase Strumpf nearly tied the game with a solo homer, but the ball went just to the right of the foul pole. Strumpf did record a single in his at-bat, but that's all that Iowa would get in the final frame.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Brandon Hughes began his Major League Rehab assignment tonight and spun a scoreless inning with one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.
- Ben Brown made his first appearance in his return from the injured list. He also tossed a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts.
- Davis' home run marked his first at the Triple-A level since May 6.
Iowa will now return home to take on the Omaha Storm Chasers for a six-game series starting on Tuesday, September 5. Game ones first pitch from Principal Park is slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
