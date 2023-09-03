Dunand's Two-Run Triple Leads Stripers to Ninth Inning Comeback in Memphis

September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Joe Dunand tripled home the tying runs and scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Gwinnett Stripers (61-69) erased a 5-3 deficit to beat the Memphis Redbirds (64-68) 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett won the series 4-2 and captured the season series 11-10.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers held a 2-1 lead halfway through the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Hoy Park and sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake. Memphis went ahead 3-2 on RBIs from Jose Fermin and Matt Koperniak in the bottom of the second. The game stayed that way until the sixth, when Dalton Guthrie's two-out RBI single scored Daniel Robertson to tie it at 3-3. In the seventh, Fermin cranked a two-run home run (4) to put the Redbirds up 5-3. In the top of the ninth, Guthrie and Shewmake greeted James Naile (5-3) with singles, setting up Dunand's tying triple to the right-center alley. Dunand then scored on a Naile wild pitch. In the bottom of the ninth, Brian Moran (S, 1) struck out two in a perfect inning to finish the win.

Key Contributors: Guthrie (3-for-4, run, RBI) and Shewmake (2-for-4, 2 runs) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett, while Dunand (1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs) had the only multi-RBI day. Grant Holmes (W, 6-3) worked 1.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout to earn his second win of the series. For Memphis, Fermin went 2-for-4 with the homer and three RBIs.

Noteworthy: The comeback win was Gwinnett's 28th this season, and the club improved to 12-15 in last-at-bat decisions and 3-53 when trailing after eight. Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver made his first start since August 15 as he returned form the Injured List (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 31 pitches/12 strikes).

Next Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.