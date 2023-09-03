Veneziano Fires Quality Start as Chasers Win Series Finale

PAPILLION, NEB. - Anthony Veneziano's fourth quality start of the season and a leadoff home run for the Omaha Storm Chasers helped pave the way to a 7-1 win over the Louisville Bats, and a series split at Werner Park.

Clay Dungan led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his third home run of the season and second leadoff shot, and the Storm Chasers led virtually the rest of the afternoon.

In his second start of the week, Veneziano cruised through the first three innings, then allowed an unearned run to score in the top of the fourth, the only run Omaha allowed in the game.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, newcomer Morgan McCullough came to the plate with the bases loaded and drove home two runs to put Omaha back on top for good.

Veneziano worked around a double and walk over his final two innings, retiring his last three and six of his final seven batters, for his fourth quality start with Omaha and his seventh overall this season.

CJ Alexander scored on a passed ball in the sixth to add a run of insurance, then Devin Mann doubled in a run in the seventh, his second double of the game. Bubba Thompson drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth and Nick Pratto singled in another run, bringing the score to the 7-1 that held to be final.

Dungan, Pratto, Mann and José Briceño each finished the game with two-hit efforts, with eight of nine Storm Chasers recording a hit, while seven of nine scored a run. McCullough and Thompson both drew two walks and four players each reached base three times in the game.

Behind Veneziano, relievers Dylan Coleman, Evan Sisk and Jonathan Heasley combined for 3.0 hitless innings and retired the final seven batters of the game, as the pitching staff set down 15 of the last 17 Bats hitters.

After an off day Monday, the Storm Chasers head to Des Moines Tuesday to open a seven-game series at Principal Park with the Iowa Cubs.

